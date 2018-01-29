"From the Farside" --Is the Milky Way Being Explored by Spacefaring Alien Species? --'Ten Unsettling Possibilities' (WATCH Video)
January 29, 2018
An fascinating exploration by futurist John Michael Godier of ten of the most disturbing solutions to the Fermi Paradox, or the question of are we alone and if not, where are they.
Image credit: With thanks to artist Andy McLatchie
