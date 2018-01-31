From the Farside --"Emergence of Alien Superintelligence" (WATCH Video)

Don't miss this! This short film, narrated by professor Andrea Diem-Lane, author of Darwin's DNA, describes varying viewpoints on the emergence of superintelligence and how it relates to earlier fears of invasion from outer space aliens. From War of the Worlds to Forbidden Planet this short film zeros in on the great worry of the 21st Century --future superintellgent AI and its expressions in the movie Transcendence to futurist Ray Kurzweil. Nick Bostrom Bill Gates and Stephen Hawking on our the fear of a evolving superintelligent species.Perhaps the alien invasion is already here buried in our human DNA.