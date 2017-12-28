Today's Top Space Headline --"Big Idea of 2017: Cosmic Discoveries in Space and Time" (WATCH Video)

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
December 28, 2017

 
In October, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to the scientists who discovered gravitational waves in 2015. It was an appropriate decision—not only because the merit of their work spanned light-years, but also because 2017, too, brought successive revelations in physics, from violent events millions of miles away to ancient, empty spaces illuminated by the tiniest of particles.

 



In April, hints of a new particle in the Standard Model originated from LHCb, a small companion detector to CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) accelerator. Physicists working with LHCb noticed a deviation in the decay rates and patterns of B mesons—particles that last only about a thousandth of a nanosecond. Aberrations in B meson decays suggest there might be a lost particle waiting to be found.

Continue reading at PBS/NOVA here... 

 

