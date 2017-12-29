Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's Top Space Headline --"Big Idea of 2017: Cosmic Discoveries in Space and Time" (WATCH Video)
"Dark Matter is a Mythical Beast" --A New Theory of Gravity and the Dark Side of the Cosmos (A 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Viewed)

Today's Top Space Headline: "A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Wreak Catastrophe on Earth"

December 29, 2017

 

Neutron_Star_Merger_Still_3_print

 

A long time ago in a galaxy far away two neutron stars collided and created a spectacular light show shown above known as a “kilonova,” a hot, dense expanding cloud of debris that shook the universe, emitting some 200 million suns’ worth of energy as perturbations in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves. For weeks much of the world’s astronomical community watched the kilonova as it slowly faded from view. Such collisions are thought to produce much of the universe's gold, platinum and other elements heavier than iron. But they can also have catastrophic consequences for any nearby habitable planets. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, CI Lab).

After billions of years spent slowly circling each other in their last moments the two degenerate stars spiraled around each other thousands of times before finally smashing together at a significant fraction of light-speed, likely creating a black hole reported John Wenz in Scientific American. "The merger was so violent it shook the universe, emitting some 200 million suns’ worth of energy as perturbations in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves. Those waves propagated out from the merger like ripples on a pond, eventually washing over Earth—and into our planet’s premiere gravitational-wave detectors, the U.S.-built LIGO and European-built Virgo observatories.

Continue reading here...

 

Click Here to View Most Popular 'Galaxy' Space & Science Posts of 2017

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

Posted on December 29, 2017 at 07:09 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)