Today's Top Space Headline: "A Neutron Star Collision in Our Milky Way Neighborhood Could Wreak Catastrophe on Earth"

A long time ago in a galaxy far away two neutron stars collided and created a spectacular light show shown above known as a “kilonova,” a hot, dense expanding cloud of debris that shook the universe, emitting some 200 million suns’ worth of energy as perturbations in the fabric of spacetime called gravitational waves. For weeks much of the world’s astronomical community watched the kilonova as it slowly faded from view. Such collisions are thought to produce much of the universe's gold, platinum and other elements heavier than iron. But they can also have catastrophic consequences for any nearby habitable planets. (NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, CI Lab).