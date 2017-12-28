Today's Top Science Headline: Three Brain Technologies to Watch in 2018 --"Neural Dust, Thought-Powered Typing & Mini-Brains"
December 28, 2017
Great Britain's eminent physicist, Sir Roger Penrose, is fond of saying the the human brain is more complex than the Milky Way galaxy. Michel Maharbiz of the University of California, Berkeley, told a recent conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that technologies to detect brain activity — or, as he says, mind reading — as well as to change it, are moving along so quickly that “a bit of a gold rush is happening."
Here are the three fast-moving areas of neuroscience that the editorial team at Scientific American will be watching in 2018.
Click here to continue reading...
Click Here to View 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"Vestiges of a Universe Prior to Big Bang to What If China Makes 1st Contact"
Comments