Today's Top Science Headline: Three Brain Technologies to Watch in 2018 --"Neural Dust, Thought-Powered Typing & Mini-Brains"

December 28, 2017

 

Great Britain's eminent physicist, Sir Roger Penrose, is fond of saying the the human brain is more complex than the Milky Way galaxy. Michel Maharbiz of the University of California, Berkeley, told a recent conference at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that technologies to detect brain activity — or, as he says, mind reading — as well as to change it, are moving along so quickly that “a bit of a gold rush is happening."

Here are the three fast-moving areas of neuroscience that the editorial team at Scientific American will be watching in 2018.

