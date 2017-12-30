Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's Top Science Headline --Does Dark Matter Harbor Life? "An Invisible Civilization Could be Living Right Under Your nose"
"Stars Just Don't Do That" --The Inside Unsolved Story of Tabby's Star & Alien Megastructure Theory (A 2017 Most Viewed)

"Planet Earth Report" --Stephen Hawking: 'AI is a New Form of Life,' How America Lost Its Mind, Black-Knight Alien Satellite Theory (A 2017 'Galaxy' Most Viewed)

December 30, 2017

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c930aab7970b-800wi

 

November 17, 2017. This week's link to 10 headline stories from around the world on the threats, opportunities, and dangers facing our fragile planet --along with an occasional dash of humor, popular culture, and an intriguing conspiracy theory or two. Coverage includes Black Swan Events That Could Massively Impact Our World, China is Now the World's Computer Super Power, AI could be the perfect tool for exploring the Universe, Why Smart People Still Believe Conspiracy Theories.

Read more....

 

Click Here to View Most Popular Space & Science Headlines of 2017

 

NASA-exoplanets-514399

Posted on December 30, 2017 at 08:07 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)