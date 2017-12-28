"Planet Earth Report" --Alien Life Does Not Exist, China's 'Ghost' Satellite, to the Flat-Earth Movement (A 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Viewed)

This week's link to 10 headline stories from around the world on the threats, opportunities, and dangers facing our fragile planet --along with an occasional dash of humor, popular culture, and an intriguing conspiracy theory or two. Coverage includes: A Key Evolutionary Step May Mean Intelligent Alien Life Doesn’t Exist in the Universe, The Earth's 'Warming Pause' Isn’t Over—It Never Began, Hawking’s COSMOS Institute Is Using a Supercomputer to Uncover the Nature of Space and Time, Searching for the Origins of Life Thousands of Feet Underwater, and more.



