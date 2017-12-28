NASA's Record-Breaking "Sci-Fi" Ion Engine -- "On the Horizon: Manned Missions to Mars In Weeks" (A 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Viewed)
An advanced space engine in the running at NASA to propel humans to Mars has broken the records for operating current, power and thrust for a device of its kind, known as a Hall Thruster, one of three Mars engine prototypes currently in development, that uses electric and magnetic fields to ionize gases like xenon and expels the ions to produce thrust, a much cleaner, safer and more fuel efficient than traditional chemical rockets, but with relatively low thrust and acceleration.
