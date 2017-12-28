NASA's Record-Breaking "Sci-Fi" Ion Engine -- "On the Horizon: Manned Missions to Mars In Weeks" (A 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Viewed)

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Planet Earth Report" --Alien Life Does Not Exist, China's 'Ghost' Satellite, to the Flat-Earth Movement (A 'Galaxy' 2017 Most Viewed)
December 28, 2017

 

Sep_contract_award_hall_thruster-600x315

 

An advanced space engine in the running at NASA to propel humans to Mars has broken the records for operating current, power and thrust for a device of its kind, known as a Hall Thruster, one of three Mars engine prototypes currently in development, that uses electric and magnetic fields to ionize gases like xenon and expels the ions to produce thrust, a much cleaner, safer and more fuel efficient than traditional chemical rockets, but with relatively low thrust and acceleration.

Warpdrive

