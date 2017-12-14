NASA-TV: Don't Miss Today's Big Kepler Mission "Exoplanet Discovery" Live-Streamed Press Conference

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"The Unstable Universe" --Does the Milky Way Lie Near the Center of a Less Dense Area of Spacetime?
December 14, 2017

 
"The discovery was made by researchers using machine learning from Google," NASA officials revealed in a media advisory. "Machine learning is an approach to artificial intelligence, and demonstrates new ways of analyzing Kepler data."

 

The agency will hold a news conference Thursday (Dec. 14) at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) to reveal a new discovery made in the field of view of the Kepler Mission space telescope via briefing live on NASA TV.

Click Here to Watch the Conference Live 

The following NASA scientists will participate in the news conference

Paul Hertz, director of NASA's Astrophysics division at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Christopher Shallue, senior software engineer at Google AI in Mountain View, California.

Andrew Vanderburg, astronomer and NASA Sagan postdoctoral fellow at The University of Texas at Austin.

Jessie Dotson, Kepler project scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California.

The Kepler Space Telescope is now in its fifteenth observing campaign of its K2 extended mission, studying more than 23,000 objects located in the direction of the constellation Scorpius.

