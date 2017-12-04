Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Posts --"Universe Before the Big Bang to Interstellar Voyage"
December 04, 2017
"Vestiges Exist of a Universe Prior to the Big Bang" --Physicists See a Starkly Different Beginning to the Cosmos
"Supermassive Ghosts'--Astronomers Looking for a Star in Andromeda Galaxy Stumble Upon Orbiting Pair of Giant Black Holes 2.6 Billion Light Years Beyond
China's Dark-Matter Satellite Detects Strange, Unexpected Signal --"New Physical Phenomena Beyond Our Current Understanding"
Last Week's "Planet Earth Report" --Alien Life Does Not Exist, to China's 'Ghost' Satellite to the Flat-Earth Movement
