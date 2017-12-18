Home Archives Profile Subscribe
China Creating a Mars Space Base in the Gobi Desert
"Oumuamua Update" --'Our Alien Visitor Was Exposed to Cosmic Rays for Billions of Years Before Entering Our Star System'

LISTEN --"The Inside Story of the Pentagon's Secret UFO Program" (New York Times Podcast)

December 18, 2017

  Arrival-2016-trailer

 

Luis Elizondo, who led the Pentagon's secret UFO program until October 2017 and Helene Cooper, who covers the Pentagon for the New York Times. Elizondo resigned in protest to excessive secrecy and internal opposition to the shadowy program.

Listen Here to the Podcast

 

 

Image above --a scene from The Arrival, Movie

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"Vestiges of a Universe Prior to Big Bang  to What If China Makes 1st Contact"

 

 

 

Posted on December 18, 2017 at 07:33 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)