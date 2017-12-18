LISTEN --"The Inside Story of the Pentagon's Secret UFO Program" (New York Times Podcast)
December 18, 2017
Luis Elizondo, who led the Pentagon's secret UFO program until October 2017 and Helene Cooper, who covers the Pentagon for the New York Times. Elizondo resigned in protest to excessive secrecy and internal opposition to the shadowy program.
Image above --a scene from The Arrival, Movie
Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"Vestiges of a Universe Prior to Big Bang to What If China Makes 1st Contact"
Comments