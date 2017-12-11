Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's "Planet Earth Report" --Interstellar Space Rock or Alien Probe?, Octopus' Alien DNA, New Physics 'Holy Grail' Particle

Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --Re-Thinking the Universe, Gargantuan Galaxies to Discovery of 3.6 Million-Year-Old "Littlefoot"

December 11, 2017

NASA-exoplanets-514399
 

"We're Re-thinking the Evolution of the Universe" --13-Billion-Year Voyage of the Light from Oldest Most Massive Known Black Hole

"Little Foot" Walking on Earth 3.6 Million Years Ago--"Most Complete Fossil of Human Ancestor Ever Found" (WATCH Video)

Gargantuan Galaxies of the Early Universe --"So Massive They Almost Defy Current Understanding"

The Discovery of Alien Life --"How Will the Human Species React?" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

The Human Species "Biological Limits Have Peaked"

