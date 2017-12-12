Jupiter's Swirling Great Red Spot -- "300 Kilometer-Deep Storm Larger Than Earth"

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is a 150-year-old storm larger than Earth, but just how deep into the planet does it go?

Using radio-wavelength data collected this year by NASA’s Juno mission, researchers have found that signatures of the Great Red Spot persist roughly 300 kilometers into Jupiter. That’s some deep weather: The largest storms on Earth—like hurricanes—top out at about 15 kilometers tall.

These results were reported at the American Geophysical Union meeting this week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

