Jupiter's Swirling Great Red Spot -- "300 Kilometer-Deep Storm Larger Than Earth"

December 12, 2017
 
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Justin Cowart
 

The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is a 150-year-old storm larger than Earth, but just how deep into the planet does it go? 

Using radio-wavelength data collected this year by NASA’s Juno mission, researchers have found that signatures of the Great Red Spot persist roughly 300 kilometers into Jupiter. That’s some deep weather: The largest storms on Earth—like hurricanes—top out at about 15 kilometers tall.

These results were reported at the American Geophysical Union meeting this week in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Daily Galaxy via Science/AAAS

 

Comments

what are the speeds within the great red spot?

Posted by: John Eric Thompson | December 13, 2017 at 08:05 AM

http://lmgtfy.com/?q=jupiter+red+spot+wind+speed

Posted by: SilentObserver | December 13, 2017 at 08:36 AM

