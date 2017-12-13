Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA's Mars MAVEN Mission Sheds Light on Search for Life-Bearing Alien Planets
Looking at the Cosmos Soon After the Big Bang --"It Was Amazingly Simple" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

EcoAlert --A Chilling Cinematic View of the Front Lines of California's Wildfires

December 13, 2017

 
Fire-night-california

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years and I have never seen anything like this,” says a CAL FIRE crew member as he fights the Blue Cut fire in Los Angeles. “This is crazy fire behavior. Unbelievable.”

Netflix’s docu-series Fire Chasers embeds with firefighters at the front lines of the wildfires that continue to decimate California. In the video above, the crew fights a fast-moving fire that burned 60,000 acres in less than a day.

 

 

While their cameras bore witness, cinematographer Steve Holleran and his film crew were trapped as this particular fire “basically just blew up and split around us, and cut us off from being able to leave,” Holleran told The Atlantic. “We'd been told this was a safe zone. It all happened really fast. We went from shooting what appeared to be a normal fire event to a really dangerous one in a matter of a minute.”

According to Holleran, the crew was trapped for half an hour, encircled by scorching plumes of smoke and 100-foot flames. “That was our most dangerous moment on the show, for sure,” he said.

The Daily Galaxy via The Atlantic and Netflix 

Posted on December 13, 2017 at 10:08 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)