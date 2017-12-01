Home Archives Profile Subscribe
The Unsolved Mystery of Star MWC349
This Week's "Planet Earth Report" --Alien Life Does Not Exist, to China's 'Ghost' Satellite to the Flat-Earth Movement

Earthly Aliens --Scallops Use 200 Eyes Made of Mirrors --"They Work Like Telescopes" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream

December 01, 2017


Lead_960 (1)

 

Hubble in a bubble: ocean creatures are known for their weird eyes, but scallops have one of the weirdest visual systems of all. These marine bivalves (above) have up to 200 eyes, and each of them uses a mirror instead of a lens to focus light.

Biologists have known since the 1960s that these concave mirrors are made from crystals of guanine, a highly reflective material that can be seen in everything from fish scales to chameleon skin. Although these crystals usually form into bulky prisms, the crystals in the scallop’s eye are perfect squares that—like a telescope mirror—create a smooth surface that minimizes optical distortions. Now, scientists have shown just how these mirrors work.

 

Using computer simulations, they found that when light comes in straight, it hits the upper of the scallop’s two retinas. But when light comes in at an angle, it hits the lower retina, enhancing the scallop’s peripheral vision in dim light, they report today in Science. They also hypothesize just how these creatures make sense of images from 200 different eyes at once: a process in the scallop’s “brain” that combines them all into a single, cohesive image.

The Daily Galaxy via Science 

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts --The Cosmos Code to China's Philosopher of 1st Contact

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

Posted on December 01, 2017 at 06:55 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)