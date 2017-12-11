Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's Top Space Headline --"Alien Probe or Galactic Driftwood? SETI Tunes In to 'Oumuamua'"

Doomed Cassini Spacecraft Reveals Saturn's Rings Cast a Shadow, Blocking Sun's Ultraviolet Radiation

December 11, 2017

 

CGF_STILL_00032.0 (1)

Data collected by the Cassini spacecraft, before it was deliberately crashed into Saturn's atmosphere in September 2017, show that the planet's illustrious rings are casting a shadow in ionized particles over the planet.

Cassini has transmitted a hoard of valuable data from Saturn since it arrived at the planet in 2004. In its final months, the probe was sent on a series of orbital dips within the rings that reached very close to the planet itself. At altitudes between 2,600 and 4,000 kilometers, the spacecraft passed directly through the planet's ionosphere, a region of the upper atmosphere dominated by ionized particles.

 

Data collected by the Radio and Plasma Wave Science instrument on board the spacecraft reveal a relatively cold, dense and dynamic ionosphere, Jan-Erik Wahlund and colleagues report. The ionosphere is surprisingly variable and structured on small scales.

One reason for that is shadows cast by the rings, which block ultraviolet radiation from the Sun, thereby reducing the ionization in those regions. However, that cannot explain all of the variation, so Wahlund et al. propose that a "ring rain" mechanism may operate, whereby water ions originating from the planet's rings interact with free electrons in the ionosphere.

Variation in extreme ultraviolet radiation from the Sun, strong longitudinal wind variations, or magnetic field interactions with the rings, are other possible explanations for the variability observed in Saturn's ionosphere, the authors say.

The Daily Galaxy via AAAS

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"Vestiges of a Universe Prior to Big Bang  to What If China Makes 1st Contact"

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

Posted on December 11, 2017 at 01:53 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)