Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Today's "Planet Earth Report" --Humans Say 'Yes' Aliens Exist, Navajo Code Talkers, to Preserving Antarctica's Oceans

The Discovery of Alien Life --"How Will the Human Species React?" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

December 08, 2017

 

HeptapodsAndScientists

 

Michael Varnum, a psychologist at Arizona State University and a member of its new Interplanetary Initiative, is trying to anticipate the discovery of extraterrestrial life. “One of the initial questions [of the initiative] that we're curious about is how might we respond if we discover evidence of extraterrestrial life.”

The Washington Post has created a video that summarizes Varnum's study. The scientific community has not predicted the psychological reactions to extraterrestrial microorganisms in a “systematic, careful way,” Varnum said. (The image above is the scene of discovery and interaction with extraterrestrial life in the movie, Arrival).

 

 

 

 

Varnum and his colleagues “make a critical distinction between reactions to the discovery of extraterrestrial intelligence and finding evidence for microbial life beyond Earth,” said Douglas Vakoch, president of the nonprofit group Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence, who was not part of the study.

“It’s more likely that we're going to find microbes or viruses rather than, say, intelligent civilizations living on Venus,” Varnum said.

“While it’s no doubt true that there are more planets in the galaxy with microbial life than with intelligent life, that doesn’t mean we’ll detect 'bacteria' beyond Earth before we pick up a radio signal,” Vakoch observed.

The Daily Galaxy via Washington Post   and  ASU Interplanetary Initiative

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"Vestiges of a Universe Prior to Big Bang  to What If China Makes 1st Contact"

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

Posted on December 08, 2017 at 08:33 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)