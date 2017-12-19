"Disclosure?" -- Clinton Campaign Chief John Podesta Tweets "Lift the Veil" On Secret Pentagon UFO Revelation (Video)

Clinton campaign chief John Podesta tweets "Lift the Veil" after Pentagon UFO exposé by the New York Times. Podesta tweeted a link to reports about the explosive news adding: "#TheTruthIsOutThere."

Hillary Clinton's former campaign manager said the "veil over UFOs is lifted" following news about a secret Pentagon probe into the phenomena, suggesting that the US Government knows more than it lets on. Podesta, who was chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and Counselor to President Barack Obama, tweeted a call for openness about aliens and UFOs after details of the Department of Defense Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification $22 million program investigating the threat posed by UFOs were revealed this weekend.

According to a report from the New York Times, the US Government-funded program investigated reports of UFOs between 2007 and 2012. It was allegedly run by military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, who is now a key player in a UFO research group set up by former Blink 182 singer Tom DeLonge.

On his departure from Barack Obama's administration, Poesta tweeted his "biggest failure" was "not securing the #disclosure" of the UFO files.

Read Podesta's Tweets today

You can read the full New York Times coverage Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program

You can listen to the New York Times podcast interview with Luis Elizondo



The Daily Galaxy via New York Times and The Express





