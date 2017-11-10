This Week's Most Popular Space & Science Posts --"The Cosmos Code to China's Philosopher of 1st Contact"
November 10, 2017
Check out this week's most viewed space and science posts via Twitter and Google search --The Cosmos Code to Antarctica's Buried SuperVolcano to China's Philosopher of First Contact.
Proxima Centauri, Earth's Nearest Star System --"May Harbor Hidden Planets" (VIDEO)
"Defies Everything We Thought We Knew" --Star Explodes as Supernova 50 Years Ago, Explodes Again in 2014
Antarctica's Buried Super-Volcano--"Ancient Buried Geothermal Source Spurs Climate Change"
The Alien Observatory --"Alien Minds: Artificial Intelligence Is Already Out There, and It's Billions of Years Old" (WATCH Video)
Evolutionary Biologist Richard Dawkins --"What Could Extraterrestrial Life Look Like?" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
"300-Million Nuclear Bombs" --New Insights Into Global Impact of Titanic Chicxulub Mass-Extinction Event
'Project Blue Book' --Astrophysicist Allen Hynek & The Alien UFO Hypothesis: "An Era Shrouded in Mystery" (VIDEO)
The Cosmos Code --"Hacking the Mystery of Extreme Space Objects"
The Alien Observatory --China's Preeminent Philosopher of First Contact Visits New FAST Radio Telsecope: "Warns of Extinction By a Hidden Hunter"
The Alien Observatory --"Life May Have Been in Existence for 13 Billion Years --Early Universe Functioned as an Incubator Soon After the Big Bang" (WATCH Video)
"Still a Mystery" --Huge Elliptical Galaxy Observed Missing a Central Supermassive Black Hole
The Alien Observatory --"It's Astonishingly Likely That We're Not the Only Time and Place That an Advance Civilization Has Evolved" (VIDEO)
Last Week's "Planet Earth Report" -- Terrifying Quark Discovery to Edward Snowden's Alien Contact Theory
"Destroyer of Cancer Cells" --Iridium from the Chicxulub Asteroid 66-Million Years Ago that Ended the Dinosaur Epoch
