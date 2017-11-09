The Cretaceous Live! --"Scientists Net a Shark from the "Age of the Dinosaurs" (VIDEO)
November 09, 2017
Scientists from the Portegese Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere caught captured the rare frilled shark aboard a trawler, where they were working on a European Union project to "minimise unwanted catches in commercial fishing", Sic Noticias TV reports.
Professor Margarida Castro of the University of the Algarve told Sic Noticias that the shark gets its name from the frilled arrangement of its 300 teeth, "which allows it to trap squid, fish and other sharks in sudden lunges".
The reporter dubbed it a "monster of the deep", and it is true that Samuel Garman, the first scientist to study the frilled shark, thought its snake-like movements may have inspired sailors' stories of sea serpents.
The Getty image at the page, released by the Awashima Marine Park, shows a 1.6 meter long Frill shark swimming in a tank after being found by a fisherman at a bay in Numazu, Japan. The frill shark, usually lives in waters 600 meters deep. It's body shape and it's number of gills are similar to fossils of sharks which lived 350,000,000 years ago. In relation to it's size and 300 teeth, the frill shark is usually referred to as a sea serpent.
The Daily Galaxy via BBC News
Image credit: With thanks to Getty Images
It's PORTUGUESE, not "portegese".
Posted by: Alex Brito | November 09, 2017 at 06:52 AM
Did they have to kill the animal?
Posted by: SilentObserver | November 09, 2017 at 08:23 AM