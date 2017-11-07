The Alien Observatory --"Life May Have Been in Existence for 13 Billion Years --Early Universe Functioned as an Incubator" (WATCH Video)

How long has there been life in the Universe? Perhaps some thirteen billion years. Harvard Astrophysicist, Avi Loeb speaks on the surprising habitability of planets in the early Universe far earlier than the creation of the Milky Way. Surprisingly, temperatures in the early cosmos were similar to those on Earth today. The cosmological conditions for life were in place far earlier than commonly thought.

The NASA image at the top of the page shows one of the first stars, which formed around 13.7 billion years ago. The discovery was made by lead researcher Stefan Keller of The Australian National University and the results were published in Nature.

Dr. Keller’s team operates the SkyMapper telescope at the Siding Spring Observatory in New South Wales. Because elements heavier than helium are forged in the cores of stars, the first ones were made mostly out of hydrogen. The telescope is able to detect these first stars because the low iron content influences their color. Using this technique to find early stars, the SkyMapper is currently in a 5-year-long survey, mapping the ancient Southern sky.

This star formed so early in our Universe’s history, was most likely a second-generation star. Because of the chemical composition, astronomers can gather information about the earlier primordial star, which is believed to be 60 times more massive than our sun and composed of hydrogen and helium.

