"All These Worlds are Yours" --NASA's Search for Alien Planets Transforms Our View of the Milky Way (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory Spies a Strange 'Circle' on the Sun

November 09, 2017

 

 

Encircling_Filament

 

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory came across a rare phenomenon this week when their spacecraft observed a dark filament encircling an active region (Oct. 29-31, 2017). Solar filaments are clouds of charged particles that float above the sun, tethered to it by magnetic forces. They are usually elongated and uneven strands.

Only a handful of times before has NASA seen one shaped like a circle. (The black area to the left of the brighter active region is a coronal hole, a magnetically open region of the sun). While it may no major scientific value, it is noteworthy because of its rarity. The still and video clip were taken in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

The Daily Galaxy via Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA

