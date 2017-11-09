NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory Spies a Strange 'Circle' on the Sun

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory came across a rare phenomenon this week when their spacecraft observed a dark filament encircling an active region (Oct. 29-31, 2017). Solar filaments are clouds of charged particles that float above the sun, tethered to it by magnetic forces. They are usually elongated and uneven strands.

Only a handful of times before has NASA seen one shaped like a circle. (The black area to the left of the brighter active region is a coronal hole, a magnetically open region of the sun). While it may no major scientific value, it is noteworthy because of its rarity. The still and video clip were taken in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.

The Daily Galaxy via Solar Dynamics Observatory, NASA

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts