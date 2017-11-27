Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Jupiter's Secret" --Our Solar System's Largest Ocean World Hidden Deep Within Its Largest Moon (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)
Mystery of Newly Detected Colossal Planets --"Some as Big as Stars"

Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --Seeing Through the Big Bang to the Climate-Change Event Horizon

November 27, 2017

 

ESO/NASA Video --Alien Interstellar Object "Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

"The Climate-Change Event Horizon" --MIT Scientist Predicts the Tipping Point for Earth's 6th Mass Extinction (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

The LIGO Spacetime Event --"First Giant Galaxy We Observed had a New Source of Light Popping Right Out at Us" (WATCH Video)

One Gene in Human Brain Differentiates Us From Other Primates --"We Have No Idea What It's Doing There"

Operation IceCube --"Will Antarctica's Ice Reveal a New Physics of the Universe?" (WATCH Video)

"Seeing Through the Big Bang Into Another Universe" --LIGO Gravitational Wave Discovery May Confirm an Outrageous 'New' Cosmology (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)

Posted on November 27, 2017

