Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines -- Kepler's New Alien Objects to the 1st Primitive Spiral Galaxy
November 06, 2017
NASA's Kepler K2 Mission Probing 23,000 Objects in Scorpius Field of View --"Ends November 20th"
The Alien Observatory --"It's Astonishingly Likely That We're Not the Only Time and Place That an Advance Civilization Has Evolved" (VIDEO)
"Planet Earth Report" -- Terrifying Quark Discovery to Edward Snowden's Alien Contact Theory
"Destroyer of Cancer Cells" --Iridium from the Chicxulub Asteroid 66-Million Years Ago that Ended the Dinosaur Epoch
Astronomers Look Back 11 billion years To Witness the First, Primitive Spiral Galaxy
Most Viewed...
The Extraterrestrial Mirror --"There's a Level of Predictability to Evolution that Aliens Would Look Like Us"
Comments