ESO/NASA Video --Alien Interstellar Object "Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

For the first time ever, astronomers have studied a 400-meter-long "monolith-like" asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was traveling through space for millions or billions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object.