Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"It Appears that Dark Energy May Not Actually Exist" --A New Assault on the Very Existence of this Unknown Phenomena

ESO/NASA Video --Alien Interstellar Object "Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

November 22, 2017

 

Eso1737a-16

 

For the first time ever, astronomers have studied a 400-meter-long "monolith-like"  asteroid that has entered the Solar System from interstellar space. Observations from ESO’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and other observatories around the world show that this unique object was traveling through space for millions or billions of years before its chance encounter with our star system. It appears to be a dark, reddish, highly-elongated rocky or high-metal-content object.

 



 

 

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts

 

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

 

Posted on November 22, 2017 at 09:20 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)