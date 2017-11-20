ESO Observes a Giant Structure Forming Around an Ancient Quasar
November 20, 2017
A huge cloud of gas with a diameter of about a million light-years has formed around the distant quasar SDSS J102009.99+104002.7, taken by the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. This quasar and its surrounding cloud are at a redshift larger than 3, meaning that they are seen as they were only about 2 billion years after the Big Bang.
MUSE’s spectral imaging capabilities have allowed astronomers to measure the signature of inspiraling motions within the nebula — for the first time ever.
The Daily Galaxy via ESO/Arrigoni Battaia et al.
