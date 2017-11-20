Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Astronomers Hunt for Oldest Stars in Our Solar Neighborhood --"May Harbor Planets with Ancient Civilizations"

"Dust to Dust" --'Life May Have Originated From Biological Particles Born By Streaming Space Dust'

November 20, 2017

 
Cosmic-dust

 

"The proposition that space dust collisions could propel organisms over enormous distances between planets raises some exciting prospects of how life and the atmospheres of planets originated," said professor Arjun Berera, from the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy. "The streaming of fast space dust is found throughout planetary systems and could be a common factor in proliferating life."

Life on our planet might have originated from biological particles brought to Earth in streams of space dust, a study suggests. Fast-moving flows of interplanetary dust that continually bombard our planet's atmosphere could deliver tiny organisms from far-off worlds, or send Earth-based organisms to other planets, according to the research.

 

The dust streams could collide with biological particles in Earth's atmosphere with enough energy to knock them into space, a scientist has suggested. Such an event could enable bacteria and other forms of life to make their way from one planet in the solar system to another and perhaps beyond.

The finding suggests that large asteroid impacts may not be the sole mechanism by which life could transfer between planets, as was previously thought. The research from the University of Edinburgh calculated how powerful flows of space dust - which can move at up to 70 km a second - could collide with particles in our atmospheric system.

It found that small particles existing at 150 km or higher above Earth's surface could be knocked beyond the limit of Earth's gravity by space dust and eventually reach other planets. The same mechanism could enable the exchange of atmospheric particles between distant planets.

Some bacteria, plants and small animals called tardigrades are known to be able to survive in space, so it is possible that such organisms - if present in Earth's upper atmosphere - might collide with fast-moving space dust and withstand a journey to another planet.

The Daily Galaxy via University of Edinburgh

Click Here to View Recent Most Popular Space & Science Posts

6a00d8341bf7f753ef01b7c9320a42970b-800wi

Posted on November 20, 2017 at 01:00 PM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)