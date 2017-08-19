"Totality!" --WATCH NASA Videos to Prep for Monday's Live-Streamed Total Eclipse

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
August 19, 2017

 

La-1503092846-d9g3iowz1d-snap-image (1)

 

". . . and the Sun has perished out of heaven, and an evil mist hovers over all." Said to refer to a total solar eclipse of 16 April 1178 BC. From, Homer, The Odyssey (8th century BC).

The August 21st total eclipse will cross the entire United States, coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. Weather permitting, the entire continent will have the opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface.

Live video streams of the August 21 total solar eclipse, from NASA Television and locations across the country, will be available here. 

 

Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America. The eclipse will provide a unique opportunity to study the sun, Earth, moon and their interaction because of its long path over land coast to coast. Scientists will be able to take ground-based and airborne observations over a period of an hour and a half to complement the wealth of data and images provided by space assets.

 

 

 



 

Our thanks for the image at the top of the page to "Totality" The American Eclipse" is a new documentary executive produced by Corona del Mar resident Peter Richards that explores Monday's Great American Eclipse. (Courtesy of Bird Rock Productions) 

August 19, 2017

