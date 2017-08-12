StarTalk Radio Explores --Exoplanets & Habitable Worlds
August 12, 2017
Seth Shostak, SETI Institute Senior Astronomer and his co-host Chuck Nice welcome Jason Wright, Associate Professor of Astronomy at Penn State, to explore the exoplanets. Jason, who is a member at the Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds, offers his insights on the important discovery of Proxima b, the neighboring exoplanet to Earth, roughly 4 light years away.
Discover what signals SETI scans for, how long it would take to confirm a possible alien transmission, and the protocol SETI takes if a possible transmission is received. You’ll also find out about alien astro-architecture, “super Earths,” and whether it’s possible for non carbon-based life to exist.
Plus, get the answers to Cosmic Queries like: How do we detect life on an exoplanet? How many exoplanets have we visually seen? Are there planet types that are theorized but haven’t been discovered? A fan even asks, “Once you go alien, can you ever go back?”
Comments