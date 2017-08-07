Home Archives Profile Subscribe
This Week's "Planet Earth Report" --Threats, Solutions, Observations (Updated Daily)
"Solar Flares & Massive Coronal Eruption" --NASA's Solar Observatory Tracks Intense Magnetic Fields as It Crosses the Surface of the Sun (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

NASA's Complete Video Guide to the Total Eclipse August 21 --"The First Since 1918"

August 07, 2017

 

Edu_solar_eclipse_2017

 

On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Viewers around the world will be provided a wealth of images captured before, during, and after the eclipse by 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons, and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station – each offering a unique vantage point for the celestial event.

 

Live video streams of the August 21 total solar eclipse, from NASA Television and locations across the country, will be available here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 The August total eclipse will cross the entire United States, coast-to-coast, for the first time since 1918. Weather permitting, the entire continent will have the opportunity to view an eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, casting a shadow on Earth’s surface.

Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America. The eclipse will provide a unique opportunity to study the sun, Earth, moon and their interaction because of the eclipse’s long path over land coast to coast. Scientists will be able to take ground-based and airborne observations over a period of an hour and a half to complement the wealth of data and images provided by space assets.

Posted on August 07, 2017 at 06:39 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)