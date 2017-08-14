Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
August 14, 2017
LIGO Gravitational Wave Discovery Reveals Our Milky Way Galaxy Harbors as Many as 100 Million Black Holes -- "Far More Than Anticipated”
Life After Death? --Physicists Says "It's Quantum Information that Transcends from One World to Another" (VIEW Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)
"12 Light Years Away" --Four Rocky, Earth-Like Planets Detected Orbiting Our Nearest Sun-like Star, Tau Ceti
"Technological Civilizations Should Go Extinct After 200 Years" --An Astrophysicist Answers the Fermi Paradox (Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
"After 20 Years --The Final Five!" Cassini Spacecraft to Begin Last Epic Flybys Through Saturn's Atmosphere (VIEW VIDEO)
Comments