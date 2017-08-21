Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines
August 21, 2017
Astrophysicists Predict Earth-Like Alien World in Star System Only 16 Light Years Away
NASA's Mars 2020 Mission Ups the Ante --"Techniques and Landing Sites Modeled After Searches for Ancient Biosignatures of Life on Earth"
Future Exoplanet Discoveries May Be Tidally Locked, Facing Their Host Star --"More Common Than We Thought"
Gigantic Bubbles at Center of Milky Way Reaching Out 50,000 Light Years Discovered to be Source of Mysterious Cosmic Rays
"A Greater Survival Threat Than Asteroids" --NASA Proposes a Solution for Earth's 20 Supervolcanoes That Erupt Once Every 100,000 Years
