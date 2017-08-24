Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Puzzling Galaxies" --Found Hidden in Massive Cluster Where No One Would Have Expected Them
China's "Station of Extreme Light" to Probe Secrets of the Universe --World's Most Powerful New Laser Can Simulate a Massive Star or Black Hole  

2017 Total Eclipse --The International Space Station Image and NASA's EPIC Video

August 24, 2017

 

4383688D00000578-4818860-image-a-10_1503563624084

 

Monday's total solar eclipse swept across the US for the first time in almost a century providing an image of the International Space Station's (ISS) transit across the sun during the breathtaking event as it orbits 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. An amateur astronomer has now released a video of this transit taken from a remote reservation in Wyoming,, showing the huge space station gliding across the bright orange solar surface.

 

 




The ISS transit footage follows the release of another timelapse, this one from NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera, also known as EPIC, of the moon's shadow crossing the United States from 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) away. EPIC is stationed on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite.

It typically takes around 20 photos of Earth a day, and Nasa combined the camera's images from the day of this week's eclipse to create a stunning timelapse video. DSCOVR sits at a gravitationally stable area between the sun and Earth called Lagrange Point 1.

The satellite was launched in 2015 and its images allow researchers to track the weather, cloud movement, and changes to Earth's forests, oceans and deserts. DSCOVR's distant view of the eclipse was one of many taken by Nasa satellites and astronauts this week. Yesterday, Nasa revealed the view from the international Hinode solar observation satellite, and said it could shed new light on the science behind the sun.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA

Related articles
Rocky Planet with a 3-Day Orbit --"Only 21 Light-Years Away"
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life
"Our Early Solar System Harbored SuperEarths" (Weekend Feature)

Posted on August 24, 2017 at 03:00 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)