2017 Total Eclipse --The International Space Station Image and NASA's EPIC Video

Monday's total solar eclipse swept across the US for the first time in almost a century providing an image of the International Space Station's (ISS) transit across the sun during the breathtaking event as it orbits 250 miles (400 km) above Earth. An amateur astronomer has now released a video of this transit taken from a remote reservation in Wyoming,, showing the huge space station gliding across the bright orange solar surface.







The ISS transit footage follows the release of another timelapse, this one from NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera, also known as EPIC, of the moon's shadow crossing the United States from 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) away. EPIC is stationed on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite.

It typically takes around 20 photos of Earth a day, and Nasa combined the camera's images from the day of this week's eclipse to create a stunning timelapse video. DSCOVR sits at a gravitationally stable area between the sun and Earth called Lagrange Point 1.

The satellite was launched in 2015 and its images allow researchers to track the weather, cloud movement, and changes to Earth's forests, oceans and deserts. DSCOVR's distant view of the eclipse was one of many taken by Nasa satellites and astronauts this week. Yesterday, Nasa revealed the view from the international Hinode solar observation satellite, and said it could shed new light on the science behind the sun.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA