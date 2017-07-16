This Week's Top Five Space & Science Headlines --Mystery Radio Signals to the Cloud Tops of Jupiter
July 16, 2017
Discovered! One of the Brightest Galaxies in the Cosmos --"The Most Powerful Star Forming Region in the Known Universe"
"Very Peculiar Radio Signals" Detected by the Arecibo Observatory From a Dim Red Dwarf Star 11 Light-Years Away
The Mars Death Zone --"Red Planet's Surface Found Too Toxic for Life
"A First!" --NASA Probe Skims Jupiter's Clouds in Close Up Of The Great Red Spot (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Unknown Origin of Fast Radio Bursts in the Universe --"Could Be Evidence of Advanced Alien Technology"
Comments