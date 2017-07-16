Home Archives Profile Subscribe
"Very Peculiar Radio Signals" Detected by the Arecibo Observatory From a Dim Red Dwarf Star 11 Light-Years Away

This Week's Top Five Space & Science Headlines --Mystery Radio Signals to the Cloud Tops of Jupiter

July 16, 2017

 

Discovered! One of the Brightest Galaxies in the Cosmos --"The Most Powerful Star Forming Region in the Known Universe"

"Very Peculiar Radio Signals" Detected by the Arecibo Observatory From a Dim Red Dwarf Star 11 Light-Years Away

The Mars Death Zone --"Red Planet's Surface Found Too Toxic for Life

"A First!" --NASA Probe Skims Jupiter's Clouds in Close Up Of The Great Red Spot (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Unknown Origin of Fast Radio Bursts in the Universe --"Could Be Evidence of Advanced Alien Technology"

