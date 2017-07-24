Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Quantum Anomaly Observed on Earth --"Extremely Important For Our Understanding of the Universe"
Superluminous Supernova Discovered --"Most Distant Ever, Exploded at Cosmic High Noon"

Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --Cosmos Created by Cycles to New NASA Search for Alien Organisms

The Universe is Governed By Cycles --"LIGO Gravitational Waves Are Signals from the Recurring Birth of the Cosmos"

New NASA Alien-Life Search --"1st Probe Since Viking Mission to Search for Actual Living Organisms"

The World's Vanishing Corals Reefs --"Rainforests of the Sea" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy Stream)

"Goodbye, Dave" --Scientists Ponder How to Identify Conscious Future AI's on Earth


New Research Reveals Early "Ghost Species" That Interbred With Humans

