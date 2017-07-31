Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Scientists Set Sail to Unlock the Secrets of "Lost Continent" of Zealandia
"Extinct Galaxies" --Astronomers Discover Hidden Quasars the Culprit

Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines

July 31, 2017

On Saturn's Titan --"NASA Scientists Find a Chemical Capable of Forming Cell Membrane"

The Next Darwin? MIT Physicist Proposes Mechanism Underlying the Origin of Life --"Order Can Arise from Nothing" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

Signal from the First Moon Beyond Our Solar System Detected by NASA's Kepler Mission --"An Radio Telescope in Search for Alien Life" Exciting New Frontier in the Search for Life"

 

Modern Human Mental Disorders --"Shaped By Ancient Echo of Our Neanderthal DNA"

China Recreating the Cosmos With World's Most Powerful Supercomputer --"Will Assist the New Giant FAST

