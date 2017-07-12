Human Population Through the Past 200,000 Years (VIEW Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
July 12, 2017
It took 200,000 years for our human population to reach 1 billion—and only 200 years to reach 7 billion, with temporary declines from events such as the Black Death. But growth has begun slowing, as women have fewer children on average. When will our global population peak? And how can we minimize our impact on Earth’s resources, even as we approach 11 billion?
The Daily Galaxy via AMNH
Image credit: NASA
