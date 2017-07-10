Home Archives Profile Subscribe
EcoAlert: Greenland's Ice Melt Doubles --"The Planet's Canary in the Mine Shaft"
"Through the Gates of Hell" --NASA's Juno Mission Close-Up Fly By Today of Jupiter's Great Red Spot: A Gargantuan 450-Year-Old Storm

StarTalk Radio With Neil deGrasse Tyson --Conspiracy Theories & Black Holes

July 10, 2017

 

This StarTalk episode is bursting with conspiracy theories and strange hypotheses, but that doesn’t stop astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson from dropping some serious science. You’ll learn why the government isn’t secretly using HAARP to manipulate weather and why we shouldn’t dispose of pollution in our atmosphere. Explore where black holes go when they die, the difference between black holes and white holes, and whether we could use quantum teleportation to explore inside a black hole.

Find out what would happen to the planets if we moved the Sun, and why there is no speed of dark. Neil also explains atmosphere, air pressure and vacuums, why hot air rises but air is colder at higher altitudes, and why time passes differently on Jupiter than on Earth. Plus, he tells comic co-host Eugene Mirman how to use physics to communicate with a 3-meter tall alien “gummy bear.”

