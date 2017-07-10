StarTalk Radio With Neil deGrasse Tyson --Conspiracy Theories & Black Holes



This StarTalk episode is bursting with conspiracy theories and strange hypotheses, but that doesn’t stop astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson from dropping some serious science. You’ll learn why the government isn’t secretly using HAARP to manipulate weather and why we shouldn’t dispose of pollution in our atmosphere. Explore where black holes go when they die, the difference between black holes and white holes, and whether we could use quantum teleportation to explore inside a black hole.