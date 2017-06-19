Home Archives Profile Subscribe
(WATCH TODAY JUNE 19) Live Streamed Via NASA TV --"Kepler Mission to Reveal New Planet Discoveries"

June 19, 2017

 

While NASA and the JPL have disclosed little information about the findings, the new results from the Kepler mission are said to be ‘the most complete and reliable accounting of distant worlds. Scientists from the Astrophysics Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, as well as the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, University of Hawaii at Manoa, and Caltech will speak at the event on Monday as they reveal the latest planet candidate results.

The briefing will take place at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Monday June 19, and live-streamed on NASA’s website.

Watch NASA TV Here

To date, the Kepler Mission has discovered:

Candidate exoplanets: 4,496
Confirmed exoplanets: 2,335
Confirmed exoplanets less than twice Earth-size in the habitable zone: 21
K2 mission (2014-present)

Candidate exoplanets: 520
Confirmed exoplanets: 148

According to NASA, the new catalog is the result of ‘the most sophisticated analyses yet,’ by the Kepler mission, and will give rise to new lines of exoplanet research.

The Daily Galaxy via NASA

Image credit: CfA

Posted on June 19, 2017

