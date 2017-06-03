This Week's Top Space & NASA News --"From Mystery Object at Heart of All Galaxies to Mars' Lake With Drinkable Water"
June 03, 2017
Some Astronomers Suggest: "A Strange, Unknown Supermassive Object May Exist At The Heart of Almost All Galaxies"
NASA Alert! Crack in Massive Antarctic Larsen Ice Shelf Grows 17 Miles Past Week --"The 10,000-Year-Old Remnant is Disintegrating" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
Mars Curiosity-Mission Gale Crater Discovery --"Once Harbored a Lake with Drinkable Water"
'Molecular Black Hole' Created By World's Most Powerful Laser at SLAC National Accelerator Lab --"Like Beaming the Sun Onto a Thumbnail"
"Apeman to Spaceman" --'Changes in Earth's Orbit and Climate Made Us Intelligent' (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
NASA's Search for Planet 9 Heats Up Via Infrared Videos Captured by the WISE Mission in the Vast Unexplored Region Between Neptune and Proxima Centauri (WATCH)
Comments