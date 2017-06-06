Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Why Does the Cosmos Still Exist? --"Galaxies, Stars, Human Species Should Have Been Annihilated by Anti-Matter"

StarTalk Radio with Neil deGrasse Tyson --The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence

June 06, 2017

 

Maxresdefault (1)

 

Are they out there? If they are, where are they? Are we alone? Are we listening? StarTalk Radio host Neil deGrasse Tyson sits down with astronomer Jill Tarter, former director of the SETI Institute, to find out about the search for extraterrestrial intelligence in the universe. You’ll find out how the movie Contact sparked a growth in public enthusiasm towards the search for alien intelligence, why Jill stopped studying brown dwarf stars and switched to searching for aliens, and whether intelligence is inevitable given the formation of life on a planet.

You’ll hear about signals throughout history that have been deemed possible first contact, the Drake equation, whether humans should listen first, then transmit signals later, and if we’re actually searching for artificial intelligence. Neuroscientist Lori Marino drops in to discuss the intelligence landscape, dolphins, and how to expand our definition of intelligence.

Neil ponders how the “SETI people” can be confident we can communicate with aliens if we can’t even communicate with dolphins. Data journalist Mona Chalabi shares some data on SETI@home and how you can get involved in the search yourself. All that, plus, our in-studio panel answers fan-submitted Cosmic Queries, Neil and Jill offer thoughts on the cosmic perspective, and Bill Nye urges us to keep listening.

Listen Here 

Posted on June 06, 2017 at 10:36 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)