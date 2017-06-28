StarTalk Radio: Earth in Human Hands --"Dealing with Ourselves as a Planetary Force"
Curious about what’s happened to Earth in the Anthropocene age – and what’s going to happen in the future? It’s not all doom and gloom, as you’ll find out from our host, astrobiologist David Grinspoon, author of the new book, Earth in Human Hands – Shaping Our Planet’s Future. In this episode, rather than the demonization of climate change deniers you might expect, what you will hear is a thoughtful discussion about the Anthropocene age, i.e., the age of humanity on Earth, and how we are dealing with ourselves as a planetary force.
Don’t miss Chuck’s shock on hearing what Andy and David think about (at the time of this recording) President-Elect Trump’s Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson’s opinion that climate change is an engineering problem, or Andy’s story about the time Rush Limbaugh rhetorically told him to “…go kill himself and save the planet by dying.”
