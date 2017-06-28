"Off Topic" -- The 4 A.M. Report

Home Archives Profile Subscribe
EcoAlert: "Greenland's Great Melt" --NASA Monitoring the Massive Ice Sheet That's Adding 250 Gigatonnes of Water to Ocean Per Year (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
June 28, 2017

 

Starting tomorrow, The Galaxy will post a new daily feature culled from cable-news video broadcasts, radio, and print about current and future threats to planet Earth and our fragile, infant technological civilization --politics, AI and robotics, climate change, war, and cosmic dangers.

The eminent British astrophysicist, Martin Rees, says the odds are 50/50 that we'll survive the 21st Century.

 

 

We're publishing these posts with knowledge of the possibility that some 4 light-years away there may exist a planet orbiting a red dwarf star that might be a million to a billion years older than earth. If they harbored an advanced intelligent species, have they survived the political and technological hurdles they might have encountered? What lessons could we learn from them?

Posted on June 28, 2017 at 03:40 AM | | Comments (1)

Comments

Well.. If DG were planning to expand in a way that incites non-scientific conspiracy theorists and couch-potato scientists into even more idiotic comments on DG articles - this is the way to do it.

Posted by: Humanity needs an idiot purge | June 28, 2017 at 11:35 AM

