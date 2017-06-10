Home Archives Profile Subscribe
NASA: SpaceX Dragon to Deliver Ground-Breaking Science Research to Space Station --"Neutron Stars to Human Survival"

NASA's Artists --Visualizing Newly Discovered Alien Worlds (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)

June 10, 2017

 

2-hd_209458_b

 

The first artist to paint a galaxy was Vincent Van Gogh's depiction of Andromeda in his iconic Starry Night. Today, while astronomers have identified over 1000 planets around other stars, they’re all too small and distant to fill even a single pixel in our most powerful telescopes. That’s why science must rely on artists to help us imagine these strange new worlds. Shown above is the first planet to be seen in transit (crossing its star) and the first planet to have it light directly detected. The HD 209458 b transit discovery showed that transit observations were feasible and opened up an entire new realm of exoplanet characterization. NASA, European Space Agency, Alfred Vidal-Madjar (Institut d'Astrophysique de Paris, CNRS)

 

 

 

 



Related articles
Image of the Day: NASA Sizes Up Pluto and Its Moon Charon
"A Galaxy of Earth-like Planets" --The Kepler Mission Revolution
NASA's Virtual Planetary Laboratory --A New "Systems" Approach to the Search for Alien Life

Posted on June 10, 2017 at 09:35 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)