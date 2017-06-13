NASA Kepler Mission to Reveal New Planet Discoveries --Will Live Stream Monday, June 19th Conference (WATCH)

While the space agency has disclosed little information about the findings, the new results from the Kepler mission are said to be ‘the most complete and reliable accounting of distant worlds. Scientists from the Astrophysics Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, as well as the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute, University of Hawaii at Manoa, and Caltech will speak at the event on Monday as they reveal the latest planet candidate results.

The briefing will take place at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley at 11 a.m. (EDT) on Monday June 19, and live-streamed on NASA’s website. Watch Here.

To date, the Kepler Mission has discovered:

Candidate exoplanets: 4,496

Confirmed exoplanets: 2,335

Confirmed exoplanets less than twice Earth-size in the habitable zone: 21

K2 mission (2014-present)

Candidate exoplanets: 520

Confirmed exoplanets: 148

According to NASA, the new catalog is the result of ‘the most sophisticated analyses yet,’ by the Kepler mission, and will give rise to new lines of exoplanet research.

