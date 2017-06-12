Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines (Read/Watch)
June 12, 2017
Alien Decryption Challenge --"Could the Citizens of Earth Decode a Message from a Civilization a Billion Years Older than Ours?" (AUDIO/Week's Most Popular)
After the Big Bang --"Is Inflation the Greatest Mystery of Cosmology?" (Watch Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
NASA: SpaceX Dragon to Deliver Ground-Breaking Science Research to Space Station --"Neutron Stars to Human Survival"
Trappist-1 Star System of Seven Earth-Like Planets --Astronomers Say Their Formation "Helps Explain How Unique Our Own Solar System Is"
New Discovery Shows Homo Sapiens Evolved Much Earlier --"The Story of Our Species More Complex Than We Used to Think"
What Lies Beyond? --Physicists "Observe Something Beyond the Standard Model"
