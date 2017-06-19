Last Week's Top 5 Space & Science Headlines --"From Vast Ocean 30 Trillion Times Earth's to Rise of a New Intelligent Species"
June 19, 2017
Vast "Ocean" of Water Detected at Nearby Galaxy's Core --"30 Trillion Times Earth's Oceans, With a Diameter 15 Million Times Distance of Earth to the Sun"
Human Brain Discovered to Operate in 11 Dimensions --"Multiverse-Like Structures a World We Never Imagined”
"We are Not in the Middle of a Sixth Mass Extinction" --Earth's Past Armageddons Unfolded Like Human Power-Grid Failures
“Quantum Space Race" --China's Scientists Generate 'Spooky' Entanglement in Space For First Time (WATCH Weekend 'Galaxy' Stream)
"Into the Unknown" --JWST to Target Very First Galaxies After the Big Bang to Chemical Fingerprints of Life On Enceladus and Exoplanets Like TRAPPIST-1e (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)
StarTalk Radio: "What Does It Mean to Be Human --Could Another Intelligent Species Rise to Power?"
Comments