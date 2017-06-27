China Plans Beijing-Based "Science City" of World-Class Institutions

The National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Science and Technology have recently approved the plan to establish a comprehensive national science center in Beijing’s Huairou district. It will focus on areas of great advantages, including material science, space science, atmospheric environmental science, earth science, information and intelligence and life sciences. With Beijing’s top innovation resources, it will make breakthroughs in core technologies, staying ahead in global science competition.

Comprised of national key S&T infrastructure and high-level R&D platforms, the science center will attract top talents and become a complex of world-class scientific institutions. According to the plan, by the year 2030, the science center will be built into a comprehensive science center of world significance.

The Huairou Science City is composed of “one core” – the interdisciplinary research platform featuring a cluster of large-scale science facilities – and “four zones” – the science education zone, scientific research transformation zone, integrated service zone and ecological security zone.

As of now, University of Chinese Academy of Sciences has already settled in the science education zone, and 22 projects from 12 institutions of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have been carried out in the scientific research transformation zone. Public rental housing for talents and top education resources such as Beijing NO.2 Experimental Primary School and Beijing 101 Middle School have also been introduced into the integrated service zone. Relying on Yanqi Lake and other wetland resources, the ecological security zone will provide a better environment for further development of the science center.

