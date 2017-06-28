Home Archives Profile Subscribe
StarTalk Radio: Earth in Human Hands --"Dealing with Ourselves as a Planetary Force"

"Hunting for Dinosaur's Showed Me Our Place in the Universe" (WATCH Today's 'Galaxy' Stream)

June 28, 2017

 
Mass-extinction_1077_600x450

What happens when you discover a dinosaur? Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara details his unearthing of Dreadnoughtus -- a 77-million-year-old sauropod that was as tall as a two-story house and as heavy as a jumbo jet -- and considers how amazingly improbable it is that a tiny mammal living in the cracks of the dinosaur world could evolve into a sentient being capable of understanding these magnificent creatures. Join him in a celebration of the Earth's geological history and contemplate our place in deep time.

WATCH VIDEO

Image credit: With thanks to dinocreta.com

Posted on June 28, 2017 at 09:20 AM

