"Year One Million" --Homo Sapiens 2.0 The New National Geographic TV Series
May 17, 2017
What was once conceived as science fiction is now anchored in reality. Year Million, a new six-part documentary-drama series from National Geographic, explores what it will be like to be human one million years into the future. Today’s brightest futurists, scientists, scholars and notable science fiction writers guide viewers through the very latest advances in technology, ideas and innovations that likely will power the evolution of our species.
Year Million paints a future when mortality becomes a thing of the past; man merges with machine; intelligence is limitless; and the human species becomes interplanetary. The series predicts how every aspect of technology may affect our lives, for better or worse.
The Daily Galaxy via National Geographic
Image credit: wiki
