Home Archives Profile Subscribe
Exploring the Atmosphere of Earth-Like Planet Proxima b and Its Potential for Life --"Orbiting Our Closest Neighboring Star" (VIDEO)
A Galaxy's Fate --"Is Encoded in its Electromagnetic Spectrum"

"Year One Million" --Homo Sapiens 2.0 The New National Geographic TV Series

May 17, 2017

 

Avatar

 

What was once conceived as science fiction is now anchored in reality. Year Million, a new six-part documentary-drama series from National Geographic, explores what it will be like to be human one million years into the future. Today’s brightest futurists, scientists, scholars and notable science fiction writers guide viewers through the very latest advances in technology, ideas and innovations that likely will power the evolution of our species.

Through illustrative, dramatic storytelling, Year Million paints a version of humanity’s fate through the lens of a typical futuristic American family, which includes a daughter who is android. The series propels us into an odyssey of unfathomable choices humans will face while questioning the kind of lives we’ll live and the people we’ll become a million years from now.

Year Million paints a future when mortality becomes a thing of the past; man merges with machine; intelligence is limitless; and the human species becomes interplanetary. The series predicts how every aspect of technology may affect our lives, for better or worse.

Year One Million View

Homo Sapiens 2.0

The Daily Galaxy via National Geographic

Image credit:  wiki

Posted on May 17, 2017 at 03:00 AM | | Comments (0)

| | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)